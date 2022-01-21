Railway Ministry approves Board Member Rahul Jain's voluntary retirement

-
ALSO READ
Omicron spreading in community in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendra Jain
Covid-19 spreading faster, people need to be cautious: Delhi Minister
DJB making efforts for 24/7 water supply in Delhi by next summer: Jain
Delhi's daily Covid cases likely to go down by 4,000-5,000 today: Jain
IRCTC dedicates new food plaza for passengers at New Delhi railway station
-
Railway Ministry approved the application of voluntary retirement of Railway Board Member (Traction and Rolling Stock) Rahul Jain on Wednesday.
The ministry has also decided to waive off the three-month notice period of Jain.
The statement read, "The application dated 10.01.2022 submitted by Shri Rahul Jain, Member (Traction & Rolling Stock), Railway Board, seeking Voluntary Retirement from Service w.e.f 15.03.2022, with a request to waive off three months notice period has been considered and it has been decided with the approval of the President to accept the request for Voluntary Retirement of Shri Rahul Jain, w.e.f. 15.03.2022, subject to the condition that the officer shall not apply for commutation of a part of his pension, before the expiry of the notice of three months."
According to sources, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had reprimanded Jain and asked to apply for voluntary retirement and he was sent on leave.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU