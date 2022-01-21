Committed to make Manipur the sports powerhouse of nation: PM Modi

Greeting the people of on its 50th statehood day, Prime Minister said that the government is committed to make the sports powerhouse of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, he paid tribute to the sacrifices and efforts of each and every person who contributed to this glorious journey. He termed the resilience and unity of the Manipuri people in the face of ups and downs of their history as their true strength.

The Prime Minister reiterated his continued efforts to get first-hand account of expectations and aspirations of the people of the state that enabled him to get a better understanding of their feelings and expectation and find ways to tackle the problems of the state. He expressed happiness that Manipuri people could fulfil their greatest desire for peace.

" deserves peace and freedom from closures and blockades", he said.

The Prime Minister said, "The government is committed to make Manipur the sports powerhouse of the country. Sons and daughters of Manipur have brought laurels in the sports field and in the light of their passion and potential India's first sports university was established in the state."

He also remarked on Manipur's youth's success in the start-up sphere. He underlined the government's commitment to the promotion of the local handicraft.

The Prime Minister stressed Manipur's key role in the vision of making the North-East the centre of Act East policy.

He said, "Under the 'double-engine' government, Manipur is getting long-awaited facilities like Railways. Thousands of crore rupees worth of connectivity projects are underway in the state including the Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal railway line. Similarly, with Imphal airport getting international status, connectivity of North-Eastern states with Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru has improved. Manipur will also benefit from India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway and upcoming 9 thousand crore natural gas pipeline in the region."

The Prime Minister said that obstacles in the growth journey of the state have been removed and next 25 years are the Amrit Kaal of Manipur's development. He concluded by wishing for the state's double-engine growth.

