Pralhad Joshi suggests introducing Bhagavad Gita in schools across India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday suggested that every state government can think about implementing the Gujarat government's decision of introducing Bhagavad Gita in schools.
Talking to ANI, Joshi said, "Bhagwad Gita teaches us morality and ethics. It shows us the responsibility towards well being of society. Many moral stories are there that can inspire our students. Every state government can think about that."
Earlier on Thursday, Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani had said that Bhagavad Gita will be introduced as a part of the school syllabus for class 6 to class 12 students in Gujarat from the academic year 2022-23.
Speaking in the Legislative Assembly during a discussion on budgetary allocation for the education department, Vaghani had said, "To include Indian culture and knowledge system in school education from the academic year 2022-23, In the first phase, values and principles contained in Bhagavad Gita are being introduced in schools from classes 6-12 as per understanding and interest of children."
"Bhagavad Gita should be introduced in the form of story and recitation in the textbooks in class 6 to 8. In class 9 to 12, Bhagavad Gita should be introduced in the form of story and recitation in the first language textbook," the minister had said.
He had said that the 700-verse long Hindu scripture should also be included in the prayer program.
"Recitation of Bhagavad Gita should be included in the prayer program. Various competitions and creative activities like Shlokgan, Shlokpurti, Vaktrutva, Nibandh, Natya, Chitra, Quiz etc based on Bhagavad Gita should be organized in schools," he had said.
