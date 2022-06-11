JUST IN
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar held on way to riot-hit Howrah
Precautionary measures in Karnataka to maintain law and order: CM Bommai

In the wake of protests in certain parts of India in connection with alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad by a BJP leader, Basavaraj Bommai said he has directed police to take precautions

Press Trust of India  |  Hubballi (K'taka) 

Howrah: Flames and smoke rise from a vehicle on fire, that was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Howrah, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)(
Scenes of protests from other states like West Bengal due to the Prophet row

In the wake of protests in certain parts of India in connection with alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad by a suspended BJP spokesperson, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he has directed police to take all precautions to maintain law and order in the state.

A high-level meeting has been held with police top brass in the state to take precautionary measures in the backdrop of violent incidents in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Friday protesting the alleged derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammad, Chief Minister Bommai told reporters here.

"Presently, the situation is peaceful in the state. The police have been instructed to deploy the forces in sensitive areas. The deployment of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) contingents is already on. I have spoken to Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad and the SP of Dharwad to take appropriate measures," the Chief Minister said.

The inspectors of all police stations have been instructed to interact with community leaders of their respective areas to maintain peace and harmony, Bommai said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, June 11 2022. 17:47 IST

