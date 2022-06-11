Commuters face hardship as services on Violet Line affected for two hours

Commuters on Delhi Metro's Violet Line faced hardship as services were delayed for nearly two hours on Saturday due to some technical issues.

However, details regarding the exact cause of the delay are still awaited from the Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Ballabgarh in Haryana.

"Violet Line update Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh). Normal services on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted around 8:30 am.

This is the third time in the week when an entire metro corridor has been impacted by a glitch.

Commuters took to Twitter to share that they were waiting for trains for a long time at stations on their way to work or other destinations.

"@OfficialDMRC standing at Kashmere gate from last 15 minutes metro not moving worst services .. daily new drama.. due to you guys we are getting late and our salary deducts for same.. very lame services," wrote user @Mayank011097 soon after the delay was reported.

Another user, @aashnadv, posted: "Why no announcement again! We are waiting at Sarita Vihar Metro Station but no idea about the train, NO ANNOUNCEMENT!! I understand issues may pop up anytime, but keeping travellers informed isn't important?"



Many commuters also reacted in a lighter vein.

User @playerkasp said he was proud of the and its services. "There could be some technical problems. Its all machinery anything can be happen. You can leave early for your office. Although I am proud of delhi metro and its services," the user tweeted.

At 10:30 am, the DMRC tweeted saying, normal services on the Violet Line have resumed.

Delhi Metro passengers, largely office-goers, on Thursday had faced inconvenience when services on its Blue Line were delayed for over two hours due to a technical snag.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi to Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali.

This was the second time in the week when the entire Blue Line had been impacted by a glitch.

On June 6, a large number of commuters on the Blue Line had faced hardship as services across the corridor were impacted for nearly an hour-and-a-half due to a technical snag caused by a bird hit.

