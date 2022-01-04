Premier League registers 94 new positive Covid cases between Dec 27-Jan 2

A total of 94 (0.65 per cent) new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the Premier League between December 27 and January 2, after 14,250 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff.

The Premier League on Monday announced its first week-by-week decrease in COVID-19 positive results for eight weeks.

A statement by Premier League said: "The League can today confirm that between Monday 27 December 2021 and Sunday 2 January 2022, 14,250 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 94 new positive cases (0.65 per cent). This is the first week-by-week decrease in positive results for eight weeks."

"The Premier League's COVID-19 Emergency Measures include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing, limiting treatment time, as well as the increased testing. The League is continuing to work with clubs to keep people safe by helping mitigate the risks of COVID-19 within their squads," it added.

Earlier between December 20-26 -- 15,186 tests were administrated on players and club staff with 103 positive COVID cases.

