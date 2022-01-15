Prepare strategy to tackle Covid third wave, Farooq Abdullah tells J&K admn

-
ALSO READ
Farooq hints at fighting elections in J-K together with PAGD allies
Security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved: Manoj Sinha
NC, PDP workers protest after detention of their leaders
People in Kashmir have only been used as vote bank: Farooq Abdullah
Gupkar Alliance holds talks on 2nd anniversary of Article 370 abrogation
-
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to come up with a multi-fold strategy to tackle the "imminent" third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, the Srinagar MP also stressed that vaccination is the only bulwark against the third wave.
"I hope the incumbent administration is ready to tackle the imminent third wave because they have learnt their lessons from the first and second Covid wave, which had battered Jammu and Kashmir. I hope the imminent third wave is not treated casually," Abdullah said.
"There are other measures that the JK administration must immediately tend to besides ensuring inoculation (administration) of booster doses... to protect especially those who have comorbidities, who are immunocompromised and healthcare workers," he added.
Health infrastructure and oxygen production are other areas that should be given extra attention, the NC president said.
"Stringent actions to detect, treat and reduce the transmission of the virus should also be part of the road map to curb the sprawl of this deadly disease," Abdullah said.
Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 caseload increased to 3,52,623 on Friday as 2,456 more people tested positive for the viral disease, while the death toll climbed to 4,557 with five fresh fatalities, according to officials.
There are 10,003 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory, the officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU