Gupkar Alliance holds talks on 2nd anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

A meeting of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was underway at its chairman and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's residence here on Thursday on the second anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
The meeting was attended by the alliance's vice-chairperson and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, its spokesperson and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, and senior vice president of the Awami National Conference, Muzaffar Shah, a PAGD leader said.
He said the meeting was called to discuss the situation on the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories.
The PAGD is an amalgam of various mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir.
