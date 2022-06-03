SC dismisses plea alleging illegal construction at Puri's Jagannath temple

The on Friday dismissed a plea alleging illegal excavation and construction work by the government at the famed Shree in Puri.

A vacation bench of Justices B R Gavai and Hima Kohli rejected the PIL with costs, and said the construction activity being undertaken is necessary in larger public interest.

The top court said Public Interest Litigation (PIL) other than being in public interest is detrimental to public interest.

The apex court said there has been a mushrooming growth in PILs in the recent past.

It deprecated the practice of filing frivolous PILs and said it is an abuse of law.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Ardhendu Kumar Das and others alleging illegal excavation and construction work by the government at the temple.

According to the petition, state agencies have been working in gross violation of Section 20A of The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

The plea alleged that the government is carrying out unauthorised construction work. This poses a serious threat to the structure of the ancient temple, it had submitted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)