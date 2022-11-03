JUST IN
GRAP curbs will not impact Noida Airport construction, say officials
SC orders status quo on sowing of GM mustard; next hearing on Nov 10
India has cheapest manufacturing cost globally, bags 31st position: Report
Keeping a close eye: India on attack on Imran Khan at rally in Pakistan
Power secretary pitches for reducing cost of smart meters for affordability
Delhi pollution: GRAP Stage IV kicks in amid severe air quality
Can't establish contact with Vijay Mallya, his lawyer tells Supreme Court
Air quality panel orders ban on diesel LMVs in Delhi-NCR, entry of trucks
Arrest me if I have committed serious offence: Jharkhand CM on ED summons
Retail leasing rises 114% Y-o-Y, crossed 3.4 mn sq ft in 9 months: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
768 start-ups register to participate in railway infrastructure: Govt
Business Standard

President Murmu to visit Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri on Nov 10

Later in the day, she will visit Jaydev Bhawan and inaugurate Odia textbook for engineering and a portal (e-Kumbh) before flying back to Delhi

Topics
Odisha  | Jagannath Temple | Droupadi Murmu

IANS  |  Bhubaneswar 

Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri on November 10, an official said on Thursday.

Murmu will arrive here on a two-day maiden visit to her home state (Odisha) on November 10.

"We have received an official communication regarding the President's visit to Puri. She will visit Jagannath temple. We will have a district-level preparatory meeting for the proposed visit of the President on Friday," said Puri Collector Samarth Verma.

After arriving here, the President is scheduled to visit Puri to seek obeisance of Lord Jagannath. She will stay for some time in Puri Raj Bhavan. Later, she will return to Bhubaneswar, where she will be accorded civic reception at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, official sources said.

The President will pay floral tribute at the statues of several veteran leaders and freedom fighters of Odisha in the capital city. The Odisha Governor will host a state banquet in her honour at Raj Bhavan on the night of November 10.

Next day, the President will visit Tapoban High School at Khandagiri, Government Girls High School, Uni-II, and Kuntala Kumari Sabat Tribal Girls Hostel.

Later in the day, she will visit Jaydev Bhawan and inaugurate Odia textbook for engineering and a portal (e-Kumbh) before flying back to Delhi.

--IANS

bbm/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Odisha

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 21:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.