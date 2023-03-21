JUST IN
India will continue to face terrorism, security forces united: Army Chief
India will continue to face terrorism, security forces united: Army Chief
Business Standard

Punjab not afraid of taking measures to curb criminal activities: Kejriwal

He said the strict action against criminals taken by the Punjab government has shown that the AAP is a hardcore patriotic party

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Punjab government was not afraid of taking stringent measures to curb criminal activities in the state.

His comments came after Punjab Police launched a major crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit Waris Punjab De'.

When we came to power in Punjab, people said they (AAP) can work in the fields of education, health and power, but handling law and order situation will be tough. The system we inherited from previous governments showed that criminals and gangsters were provided political protection. But our government is an honest one. We are taking strict action against such elements," Kejriwal said.

He said the strict action against criminals taken by the Punjab government has shown that the AAP is a hardcore patriotic party.

"I thank people for their support," Kejriwal said and congratulated his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann for the crackdown.

Police in Punjab on Saturday had launched a massive manhunt against Singh and members of his outfit. The preacher, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

In his reaction to the police action, Mann said he received several calls from people praising his government.

"People are telling me, you have done a good job. There should be peace and harmony in Punjab and in this matter, we will support you," he said in a video message.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 14:55 IST

