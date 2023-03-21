Naxal violence down by 77% over past decade: Center informs Lok Sabha

The violence perpetrated by Naxals has come down by 77 per cent in just over a decade while casualties of the security forces and civilians have also declined by 90 per cent, was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the geographical spread of violence has significantly reduced and only 176 police stations of 45 districts reported Left Wing Extremism violence in 2022 as compared to a high of 465 police stations of 96 districts in 2010.

"The number of LWE related violent incidents have come down by 77 per cent in 2022 in comparison to the high of 2010. The number of resultant deaths (security forces and civilians) have also reduced by 90 per cent from an all time high of 1005 in 2010 to 98 in 2022," he said replying to a written question.

The minister said the decline in geographical spread is also reflected in the reduced number of districts covered under Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme.

Number of SRE districts reduced from 126 to 90 in April 2018 and further to 70 in July 2021, he added.

