President Murmu leaves for London to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

President left for on Saturday to attend the state funeral of and to offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 at her summer residence Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

"President emplanes for London, United Kingdom, to attend the state funeral of H.M. and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted along with a picture of Murmu.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited the British High Commission here on September 12 to convey the country's condolences.

India had also observed a day of mourning on Sunday.

In the 70 years of reign of Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely.

She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement.

