President Murmu leaves for London to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

-
ALSO READ
Official proceedings, other events that follow Queen Elizabeth II's demise
Thousands gather to pay homage to Queen Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall
Queen Elizabeth's death gives us a chance to remember English perfidies
Queen's funeral to be held on Sept 19, after 4 days of lying in state
World lost extraordinary leader, I lost Grannie: Prince William
-
President Droupadi Murmu left for London on Saturday to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and to offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government.
Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 at her summer residence Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19.
"President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for London, United Kingdom, to attend the state funeral of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted along with a picture of Murmu.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited the British High Commission here on September 12 to convey the country's condolences.
India had also observed a day of national mourning on Sunday.
In the 70 years of reign of Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely.
She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 17 2022. 18:35 IST