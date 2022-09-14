President Murmu to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London

-
ALSO READ
Queen Elizabeth's death gives us a chance to remember English perfidies
Queen Elizabeth II was known around the world but still a royal mystery
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service due to 'some discomfort'
India to observe state mourning on Sunday as respect to Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II: An exception, not the rule
-
President Droupadi Murmu will visit London from September 17 to 19 to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8.
President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at her demise.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the British High Commission here on September 12 to convey India's condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on Sunday.
In the 70 years of reign of Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth, the MEA said in a statement.
Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 at her Balmoral Castle summer residence in Scotland on September 8, will be laid to rest at a state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 15:20 IST