President Murmu to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London

President Droupadi Murmu will visit London from September 17 to 19 to attend the state funeral of II and offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday.

II passed away on September 8.

President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at her demise.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the British High Commission here on September 12 to convey India's condolences. India also observed a day of mourning on Sunday.

In the 70 years of reign of II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth, the MEA said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 at her Balmoral Castle summer residence in Scotland on September 8, will be laid to rest at a state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

