India making significant contribution to global peace: LS Speaker Om Birla
President Murmu to inaugurate 7th Dharma-Dhamma Conference in Bhopal

The conference will have 45 speakers in the inaugural session, a ministers' session, keynote session and five plenary sessions to discuss various sub-themes

Topics
Bhopal | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the seventh International Dharma-Dhamma Conference in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Friday, an official has said.

The three-day conference with the theme 'Eastern Humanism for the New Era' has been organised by India Foundation in collaboration with Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies, and aims to bring together religious, political and thought leaders from Dharma-Dhamma traditions to ponder over building a philosophical framework for the emerging new world order.

The president is scheduled to inaugurate the conference at 12.15 pm, the official said.

The conference will have 45 speakers in the inaugural session, a ministers' session, keynote session and five plenary sessions to discuss various sub-themes, along with 115 paper presentations by experts from India and abroad in 15 sessions, he said.

"Fifteen countries will be participating in the conference. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state culture minister Usha Thakur and Vice Chancellor of Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies Dr Neerja Gupta will be present on the occasion," he added.

India Foundation is a New Delhi-based independent think tank that focuses on issues, challenges and opportunities of Indian polity.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 10:38 IST

