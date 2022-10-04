President Murmu to launch start-up platform for women entrepreneurs

President Droupadi Murmu will launch a start-up platform for created by University here on Tuesday.

On the second day of her two-day visit to Gujarat, the president will also inaugurate or lay foundation stones of various projects related to education and tribal development at a function at University.

'Her Start' is an initiative of the varsity for .

Murmu is on her first visit to after becoming president. On Monday she inaugurated or laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 1,330 crore at a function in Gandhinagar. She also offered a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram.

