President Ram Nath Kovind greets citizens on occasion of Janmashtami

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Janmashtami.
"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. This festival is an opportunity to learn about the life story of Lord Shri Krishna and dedicate ourselves to his messages. I wish that this festival brings happiness, health and prosperity to everyone's life," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The President said Janmashtami is also an occasion to spread the message of Lord Shri Krishna that emphasised the virtue of righteousness, truthfulness and more on duty than reward. "May this festival, inspire us to assimilate all these eternal values," he said.
Janmashtami is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at the temples.
As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.
