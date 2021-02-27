JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid vaccination: Hospitals await final word on price ahead of next phase
Business Standard

President reviews Tri-Service Guard of Honour in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

President Ram Nath Kovind reviewed a Tri-service Guard of Honour on his arrival at Port Blair, a statement said on Friday

Topics
Ram Nath Kovind | Andaman and Nicobar Islands | Port Blair

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day
President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind reviewed a Tri-service Guard of Honour on his arrival at Port Blair, a statement said on Friday.

The president was received by the Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral (Retd) DK Joshi, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), and senior government officials.

The supreme commander of the armed forces reviewed a 150-man Tri-service Guard of Honour by the personnel of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), the statement said.

Kovind is on a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from February 26 to March 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, February 27 2021. 07:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.