President reviews Tri-Service Guard of Honour in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

President Ram Nath Kovind reviewed a Tri-service Guard of Honour on his arrival at Port Blair, a statement said on Friday.
The president was received by the Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral (Retd) DK Joshi, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), and senior government officials.
The supreme commander of the armed forces reviewed a 150-man Tri-service Guard of Honour by the personnel of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), the statement said.
Kovind is on a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from February 26 to March 1.
