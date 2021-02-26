SUV with explosives found near Ambani's house had been stolen: cops

The vehicle with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south had been stolen last week, and a letter found inside said it was only a "glimpse" of things to come, police said on Friday.

A Scorpio with gelatin sticks was found parked on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', the multi-storey residence of Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, on Thursday evening.

The registration number on the vehicle's number plate was the same as that of an SUV in Ambani's security detail, police had said.

"The owner of the vehicle, Hiren Mansukh, visited the police commissioner's office in south this afternoon after he saw visuals of the SUV found near Ambani's house, which was similar to his vehicle," a police official said.

Mansukh, a resident of neighbouring Thane, told reporters that he had parked the SUV near Airoli Mulund Bridge on February 17 after its steering got jammed while he was on his way to attend a family function.

"The next day, when I went to get my car, it could not be found....following which I lodged a complaint at Vikhroli police station," he said.

On Thursday, besides gelatin sticks a letter was also found in the SUV, in Hindi but written in English alphabet and purportedly addressed to Ambani, his wife and the family, police said.

This was only a "Jhalak" (glimpse) but the next time the "saaman" (explosives) will be fully assembled, the letter said.

The letter was in a blue bag next to the driver's seat, while the gelatin sticks were kept in a packet with the name of its manufacturer, "Solar Industries, Nagpur". Also a bag with ' Indians' printed on it was found in the car.

Satyanarayan Nuwal, owner of Nagpur-based Solar Industries, said in a statement on Friday that he received a phone call from about the discovery of the packet.

As provided under the Explosives Rules 2008, all the data of production and sale of explosives by the company is submitted to the Explosives Department and police, it said.

The statement also said that "explosive cartridges" (gelatin sticks) produced by it cannot be exploded without a detonator.

The police said an FIR was registered in connection with the seized SUV at Gamdevi police station here against unidentified persons under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 465 (punishment for forgery), 506(2) (criminal intimidation, if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt) and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy).

Section four of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, (punishment for attempt to cause explosion) was also invoked.