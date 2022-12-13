JUST IN
Don't talk to media during interim bail: Delhi court tells Umar Khalid
Parliamentary panel suggests changes to Competition (Amendment) Bill
PM Modi invites people to share inputs for 2022's last Mann Ki Baat
Organisations in India, APAC to face higher cyber threats in 2023: Report
SC grants anticipatory bail to Raj Kundra, others in pornography case
Delhi govt's reply on office infrastructure for prosecutors evasive: HC
Rajnath Singh holds high-level meet after India-China clash in Arunachal
More than 12 school children injured as bus falls in ditch in UP's Budaun
Indian Air Force patrols Arunachal skies to prevent violation by Chinese
Not good for govt to share aggregated data: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Don't talk to media during interim bail: Delhi court tells Umar Khalid
Business Standard

President to launch EV yatra portal, mobile app on Energy Conservation Day

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to launch an EV yatra portal and a mobile application, which will facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public EV charger, on Wednesday, a release said

Topics
President of India | Electronic vehicles

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Droupadi Murmu
Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to launch an EV yatra portal and a mobile application, which will facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public EV charger, on Wednesday, a release said.

The President will also felicitate the winners of National Energy Conservation Awards and National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards at event to mark the National Energy Conservation Day, the Power Ministry said in the release on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has developed a mobile application to facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public EV charger, and a website to disseminate information on various central and state-level initiatives to promote e-mobility in the country.

BEE has also developed a web-portal to enable charging point operators (CPOs) to register their charging details securely into the National Online Database.

The Energy Conservation Day 2022 celebrated every year on December 14 to showcase the achievements of the nation in energy efficiency and conservation.

R. K. Singh, Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy alongwith Krishan Pal, Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries and Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power will also be present, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on President of India

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 17:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU