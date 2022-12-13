Congress resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

JUST IN
Business Standard

Topics
Congress | rajasthan

ANI  Politics 

Congress

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Rajasthan on Tuesday with party leaders and Gandhi siblings Rahul and Priyanka taking the lead.

The padayatra started from the Jeenapur area of Sawai Madhopur district and will continue till the Dehlod area in the same district on the day.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on Monday, participated in the rally along with her husband Robert Vadra and daughter Miraya as the yatra resolved on women empowerment on the day.

The yatra has so far covered Jhalawar and Kota districts before reaching Sawai Madhopur. It will continue to the Dausa and Alwar districts in the coming days.

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. People in large numbers were seen joining the march holding banners and party flags.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover 3,570-km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilise party cadre and unite general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country".

On Sunday, he lashed out at the Centre saying that 42 per cent of youth in the country is unemployed.

"These unemployment figures clearly show the plight of the youth of India. 42 out of 100 youth are unemployed -- surpassing a 45-year record. Prime Minister, today the youth of the country have tears in their eyes and blisters on their feet, but they will not stop till they get their right to employment and integrate India," the Congress leader tweeted.

So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, and has now entered Rajasthan. It will end in Kashmir next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 12:17 IST

