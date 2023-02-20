JUST IN
Carrying out studies to implement micro-irrigation projects: Kerala govt
Prez Murmu wishes people of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on statehood day

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day and said these states represent India's rich culture and diversity.

President of India | Indian President | Arunachal Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dare to dream, can come true: Murmu in first address as President of India

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram got the status of state from Union Territory on this day in 1987.

"Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on Statehood day. These states represent India's rich culture and diversity. I was deeply touched by the warm reception in Mizoram during my recent visit. I look forward to statehood day celebrations in Itanagar today," the president tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 09:47 IST

