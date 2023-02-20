Prez Murmu wishes people of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on statehood day

-
ALSO READ
Over 2,000 Bru community voters removed from Mizoram's electoral roll
China face-off, Assam border dispute hog news in Arunachal Pradesh in 2022
Mizoram, Assam CMs to discuss border disputes on Sept 19 in New Delhi
Assam, Arunachal Pradesh hold border talks; likely to resolve disputes
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf
-
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day and said these states represent India's rich culture and diversity.
Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram got the status of state from Union Territory on this day in 1987.
"Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on Statehood day. These states represent India's rich culture and diversity. I was deeply touched by the warm reception in Mizoram during my recent visit. I look forward to statehood day celebrations in Itanagar today," the president tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 09:47 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU