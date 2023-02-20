Prez Murmu wishes people of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on statehood day

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted people of and Mizoram on their statehood day and said these states represent India's rich culture and diversity.

and Mizoram got the status of state from Union Territory on this day in 1987.

"Greetings to the people of and Mizoram on Statehood day. These states represent India's rich culture and diversity. I was deeply touched by the warm reception in Mizoram during my recent visit. I look forward to statehood day celebrations in Itanagar today," the president tweeted.

