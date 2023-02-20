MP cabinet approves new excise policy; discourages liquor consumption

The cabinet has approved the new excise policy under which 'ahatas', or areas for attached to liquor outlets, and shop bars will be closed.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra made the announcement after the cabinet meeting on Sunday evening and said the new excise policy is designed to discourage liquor consumption.

This comes amid senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti's demand for a "controlled liquor policy" in MP.

Bharti, who started her campaign with the demand for total prohibition, has now been asking for regularisation of liquor sale in the state, where the Assembly polls are due this year-end.

"All ahatas and shop bars are being shut in the state. Now, only liquor will be sold at the shops and places of will not be allowed," Mishra, who is also the state government's spokesperson, said after the cabinet meeting.

The distance of from educational institutions, girls' hostels and religious places is being increased from 50 metres to 100 metres, he said, adding laws to cancel the driving licenses in cases of drunk driving will be made more stringent.

"Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been working to discourage liquor so no new shop has been opened in the state since 2010. On the contrary, shops were closed," Mishra said.

During the Narmada Seva Yatra, 64 shops were closed in the state, he added.

Bharti has been campaigning against liquor consumption and has asked the Chouhan-led BJP government in MP not to cash in on the drinking habit of people through a liberal excise regime.

She had tied two cows in front of a liquor shop in Orchha town of Niwari district, which is famous for temples and palaces, and exhorted people to drink milk and not alcohol under her 'madhushala mein gaushala' (cowshed in liquor vend) programme.

She had also thrown dung at the shop in Orchha in protest against the sale of liquor.

