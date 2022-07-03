Prez poll: 115 nominations filed; Murmu, Sinha the only candidates in fray

National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi and joint opposition nominee are the only two contesting candidates for election to the Office of the President after the last date for the withdrawal of candidature ended on Saturday.

The Returning Officer for the presidential polls Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody said the polling for the will take place on July 18 from 10 am to 5 pm in Room Number 63 of the Parliament House.

The Electoral College for election to the Office of the President consists of the elected Members of both Houses of Parliament and the elected Members of the Legislative Assemblies of all states including Delhi and Puducherry.

PC Modi had earlier on June 30 informed that of the total 115 nomination papers filed for the Presidential elections only Murmu and Sinha were found to fulfil all the requirements of a valid nomination.

The Members of Parliament normally exercise their vote in Parliament House, New Delhi, and Members of State Legislative Assemblies including the Members of the Legislative Assemblies of the NCT of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry in their respective Capitals at the places notified by the Election Commission in this behalf.

However, a Member of Parliament may vote in any State Capital and Union Territory Capital if he/she has obtained the prior permission of the Election Commission. Similarly, a Member of any State Legislative Assembly who has obtained the prior permission of the Election Commission, may, vote in Parliament House, New Delhi or at any State capital other than his/her own State.

