Pleasant morning in Delhi on Sunday; cloudy sky, light rain expected

Delhi witnessed a pleasant Sunday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average temperature, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 74 per cent, it said.
The weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies with very light rain and thundershowers at isolated places towards the evening.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.
On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 34.5 degrees Celsius, both two notches below the average.
