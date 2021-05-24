Prime Minister Modi-led committee meets to decide next CBI chief

A high-powered committee chaired by Prime Minister met on Monday to select the new director of the (CBI).

Besides Modi, the other two members of the panel -- Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Chief Justice of India N V Ramana -- were also present in the meeting held at the Prime Minister's residence.

The meeting lasted for more than 90 minutes.

Serving Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the senior-most batches -- 1984, 1985, 1986 and 1987 -- are being considered for the top post in the CBI.

At present, the CBI's additional director, Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch IPS officer, is holding the charge of director.

Sinha was given the additional charge after the retirement of Rishi Kumar Shukla in February after a two-year tenure.

