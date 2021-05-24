Prime Minister Modi-led committee meets to decide next CBI chief

-
A high-powered committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Monday to select the new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Besides Modi, the other two members of the panel -- Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Chief Justice of India N V Ramana -- were also present in the meeting held at the Prime Minister's residence.
The meeting lasted for more than 90 minutes.
Serving Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the senior-most batches -- 1984, 1985, 1986 and 1987 -- are being considered for the top post in the CBI.
At present, the CBI's additional director, Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch IPS officer, is holding the charge of director.
Sinha was given the additional charge after the retirement of Rishi Kumar Shukla in February after a two-year tenure.
