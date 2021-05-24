We must ensure zero casualty in cyclone Yaas, says Piyush Goyal

-
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said collective efforts of all the stakeholders to deal with cyclone Yaas can ensure zero casualty.
He said central and state governments are working together to ensure an orderly planning, relief and rehabilitation measures post cyclone.
"We must ensure a completely zero casualty situation and the collective efforts of governments and industry participants can actually make that happen," Goyal said while interacting with industry representatives on preparedness for cyclone Yaas.
Several people have been killed in incidents related to cyclone 'Tauktae'.
The minister also emphasised on ensuring minimum outage of power and communication.
He said all essential workers should be provided with necessary resources to carry on the work efficiently.
"Railways has also kept rescue equipment on standby such as Accident Relief Trains, Medical Relief Vans and Tower Wagons. All of us should work to protect small industries and large industries should ensure the suppliers are given all the support that is required," he added.
He said oxygen plants and Oxygen Express will continue to serve the hospitals as soon as the cyclone passes by.
Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said there is no challenge with regard to oxygen supply, but there could be a challenge at the power supply front due to the cyclone.
"I think states are preparing themselves accordingly," he said. Union minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya said coordination between different stakeholders is important in this situation.
The meeting was attended by officials from IMD, representatives from state governments of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, besides senior industry members.
A presentation was made on the cyclone track and intensity, districts/regions that may experience heavy rains, winds and storm surge, likely damage and measures to mitigate damage.
Some of the issues raised in the meeting included ensuring the need for complete communication and power back-up, and stockpiling emergency materials.
The West Bengal and Odisha governments have been bracing themselves to deal with the impact of cyclone Yaas.
The cyclone is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around May 26 noon as a 'very severe cyclonic storm'. It is expected to bring in winds of 155 to 165 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 180 kmph.
