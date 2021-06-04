Prime Minister Modi to address World Environment Day event on Saturday

-
ALSO READ
Leaking official secrets of military operations is treason: Congress
National capital should embody glory of today's India: PM Modi
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Tuesday
PM Modi set to lay foundation stone for new Parliament building in Delhi
PM Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks on President's address in RS today
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event on the World Environment Day on Saturday via video-conferencing.
The Prime Minister's Office said he will also release the 'Report of the Expert Committee on Road Map for ethanol blending in India 2020-2025'.
To commemorate the World Environment Day, the government is releasing E-20 notification directing oil companies to sell ethanol-blended petrol with percentage of ethanol up to 20 from April 1, 2023; and BIS specifications for higher ethanol blends E12 & E15.
These efforts will facilitate setting up of additional ethanol distillation capacities and provide timelines for making blended fuel available across the country, the PMO said.
It will help increase the consumption of ethanol in the ethanol-producing states and the adjoining regions, before the 2025, it said.
Modi will also launch a pilot project of E 100 dispensing stations at three locations in Pune, and interact with farmers to gain insight on their firsthand experience, as enablers under the Ethanol Blended Petrol and Compressed BioGas Programmes, the PMO said.
The event is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
The theme for this year's event is 'promotion of biofuels for better environment'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU