JUST IN
Adani among 3 Indian billionaires in Forbes list of philanthropy heroes
Ambedkar's struggles gave hope to millions: PM on his death anniversary
ED attaches Kerala cooperative bank agent's assets worth Rs 30.70 crore
Traders stage protest after stone pelting incident on India-Nepal border
Delhi's air quality slips back to 'very poor' category with AQI at 337
2022: When Brand Deepika Padukone became India's global face of luxury
6 NDRF teams deployed in parts of Tamil Nadu after heavy rainfall alert
Sisodia's claims regarding non-cooperation of officials vague: Centre to SC
Top Headlines: India Inc's profit declines, Ola ride-share's IPO, and more
LIVE: Priority should be given to countering terror financing, says NSA
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Adani among 3 Indian billionaires in Forbes list of philanthropy heroes
Business Standard

Priority should be given to countering terror financing: NSA Ajit Doval

NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday strongly pitched for giving greater priority by countries of the region to counter terror financing, saying monetary resources are the "lifeblood" of terrorism

Topics
Ajit Doval | NSA | Terrorism

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The CBI official said during interrogation of a middleman the names of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (pictured) and Samant Kumar Goel, special director of R&AW, came up
NSA Ajit Doval

NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday strongly pitched for giving greater priority by countries of the region to counter terror financing, saying monetary resources are the "lifeblood" of terrorism.

In an address at the inaugural India-Central Asia meeting of national security advisors, Doval also said that all UN member states should refrain from providing any form of support to entities or persons involved in terrorist acts and fulfil the obligations enshrined in relevant counter-terror conventions.

He described Central Asia as India's "extended neighbourhood", and said New Delhi accords "highest priority" to this region.

The NSAs of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are attending the conclave while Turkmenistan is being represented by its ambassador to India.

"Afghanistan is an important issue concerning all of us. India's concerns and objectives with regard to immediate priorities and the way forward are similar to those of many of us around the table," he said.

Doval said connectivity with Central Asian countries remained a key priority for India and that New Delhi stands ready to cooperate, invest and build connectivity in the region.

"While expanding connectivity, it is important to ensure that connectivity initiatives are consultative, transparent and participatory, with respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," he said, seen as an oblique reference to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ajit Doval

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 11:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.