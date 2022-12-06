Ambedkar's struggles gave hope to millions: PM on his death anniversary

Prime Minister on Tuesday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, on his death anniversary and said his struggles gave hope to millions.

He along with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tributes to him at Parliament complex.

"On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten," he said in a tweet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)