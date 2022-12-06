JUST IN
Business Standard

Traders stage protest after stone pelting incident on India-Nepal border

India has reportedly closed a suspension bridge connecting Nepal since early Monday morning, following Sunday's stone-pelting incident on the Indian workers by the Nepalese at the Indo-Nepal border

ANI 

India nepal border
File Image of India-Nepal border | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

India has reportedly closed a suspension bridge connecting Nepal since early Monday morning, following Sunday's stone-pelting incident on the Indian workers by the Nepalese at the Indo-Nepal border in the Dharchula area of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand.

Earlier on Monday, the traders and local residents staged a protest here.

While today, the locals have said they will continue to protest until the Nepal administration takes action against the stone pelters, as per reports.

"We have told the Nepal administration to take action against stone pelters. If they believe in false rumours then we'll try to clarify them by meeting them," Jt. Magistrate told ANI on trade union closing the India-Nepal suspension bridge in protest against stone-pelters from Nepal.

"We are protesting against the lathi-charge that our locals and traders have been subjected to by the Nepal govt and representatives. We've closed the bridge here. If action is not taken within 3 days by the administration, we will sit on hunger strike here and continue our protest," said B Thapa, Pres, Board of Trade.

The incident occurred during the construction of an embankment wall on river Kali on the Indian side, according to the officials.

The river acts as the border between Nepal and India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 11:12 IST

`
