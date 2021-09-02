Priyanka attacks BJP, calls for hiking sugarcane price to benefit farmers

-
ALSO READ
UP Congress to honour freedom fighters, farmers in every village: Priyanka
Only 3.4% vaccinated, Priyanka Gandhi points out flaws in vaccine policy
Priyanka arrives in Lucknow, starts with silent protest against BJP govt
Open-minded on forging alliance with other parties for UP polls: Priyanka
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses party workers ahead of UP Assembly polls
-
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the ruling BJP on Thursday over the rising prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel, and also alleged that there has been no increase in the price of sugarcane procurement from farmers in the last three years.
While she did not clarify whether her attack was aimed at the Uttar Pradesh government or the Centre, the Narendra Modi dispensation last week increased the minimum price that the sugar mills pay to sugarcane growers by Rs 5 to Rs 290 per quintal for the next marketing year starting October 2021.
The Congress general secretary said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is increasing the price of LPG cylinders every month, and petrol and diesel prices have been hiked 60 to 70 times in three-four months.
"But the sugarcane price for farmers has not increased for three years?" she tweeted in Hindi with the hashtags "mehnge din" (expensive days) and "ganne ke daam badhao" (increase the prices of sugarcane).
Priyanka Gandhi had raised the issue last week also, stating that despite a regular increase in the prices of diesel and electricity for farmers in Uttar Pradesh, the price of sugarcane in the state has not seen any rise for three years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU