Probe ordered after reports on land grab by BJP leaders' kin in Ayodhya

-
ALSO READ
Why is BJP reluctant to sanction a caste census, counting the OBCs?
Top BJP leaders to meet morcha chiefs ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states
Tikait calls Modi, Shah names; asks farmers to vote against BJP in UP polls
Yogi govt in UP: Four-year report card ahead of the 2022 assembly polls
BJP chief in Lucknow to meet district council presidents, block chiefs
-
The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a probe into reports of relatives of BJP leaders and government officials allegedly "usurping" land near the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
A news report has claimed that MLAs, mayors, relatives of the commissioner, SDM and DIG bought land in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court announced the verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, clearing the way for construction of the Ram temple.
Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told PTI on Wednesday that "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the revenue department to probe the matter thoroughly,"
Congress leaders have attacked the government on the matter with Rahul Gandhi charging that "Hindutva robs under the guise of religion".
"Hindu follows the path of truth. Hindutva robs under the guise of religion," he had said in a tweet in Hindi, tagging the news report.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also sought to raise the issue in the House on Wednesday.
Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala termed it a "land scam", charging there is an "open loot of land inside Ayodhya city by people connected to the BJP".
"Respected Modiji, when will you open your mouth on this open loot? The Congress party, the people of the country and Ram Bhakts are asking these questions. Is this not treason? Is it anything less than treason? The BJP is now running the business of 'Andher Nagri, Chaupat Raja' in Ayodhya," he had alleged.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU