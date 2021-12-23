Assam, Meghalaya CMs meet, say will resolve their border issues by Jan 15

-
ALSO READ
Assam, Meghalaya aim to resolve border disputes by January 15
Meghalaya coronavirus update: 541 fresh Covid-19 cases, 8 more fatalities
Assam, Meghalaya to set up committees for inter-state border disputes
Curfew in Shillong, internet banned in 4 Meghalaya districts amid violence
Voting underway for by-elections in 3 Meghalaya Assembly constituencies
-
In a breakthrough in their long-standing inter-state boundary disputes between Assam and Meghalaya, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday held a meeting and decided to resolve the issues on or before January 15.
"Meeting was held at a political level with the Assam counterpart on the border issue taking the 6 areas of differences for Phase I discussions. We have made considerable positive progress through our joint dialogue & hope to arrive at an amicable solution shortly," Conrad Sangma tweeted.
After the meeting, Meghalaya Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong said, "It was a very productive and good meeting. The CMs have decided to make an announcement on or before January 15."
"There are disputes in six areas and I am sure that we will be able to find a solution in at least some areas," he added.
"Our regional committees have submitted their reports and we are working towards a final agreement on many disputed border areas," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
"Our regional committees have submitted their reports and we are working towards a final agreement on many disputed border areas. I am confident that gradually we will be able to resolve all-long pending border issues with Meghalaya and other neighbouring states," Himanta Biswa tweeted.
"We have been continuously striving to resolve border issues with our neighbours. As part of our effort, held a meeting with my Meghalaya counterpart @SangmaConrad along with Deputy CM Meghalaya Shri Prestone Tynsong and several ministers and senior officers of both states," he added.
Earlier on December 21, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had met on the issue of border realignment and alignment between two states.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU