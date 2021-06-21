Procure maximum wheat from farmers: Priyanka Gandhi to UP CM

-
ALSO READ
Shekhar Gupta: Yogi soars, UP sinks
Unnao: Murder case registered, no apparent injury marks on girls found dead
Hathras case: Gang rape can not be ruled out, says AIIMS report to CBI
Allahabad HC seeks UP govt response on charges of Covid mismanagement
Covid-19 pandemic: Uttar Pradesh to conduct sero survey from June 4
-
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to flag the problems being faced by wheat farmers in selling their produce and demanded that the government should guarantee wheat procurement.
In her letter to Adityanath, the Congress general secretary said there should be a guarantee on procurement of wheat from farmers at procurement centres till July 15.
Gandhi said she is constantly getting information from all the districts of the state that farmers are facing a lot of problems in selling their wheat produce.
"Wheat procurement started from April 1, but due to the Corona pandemic, the purchase centres remained locked.As soon as the farmers' wheat started reaching the procurement centres, the procurement was reduced to half," she said.
She said that in states like Punjab and Haryana, the government procurement of wheat accounts for 80-85 per cent of the total production, while in Uttar Pradesh, only 14 per cent of the 378 lakh metric tonnes of wheat produced has been procured by government centres.
Many farmers have not been able to sell their wheat and now due to various government decrees, the officers are reluctant in purchasing wheat from farmers at procurement centres, Gandhi said.
She said that the chief minister had said that all farmers will be extended the facility of wheat procurement, but in many villages the purchasing centres have been closed and farmers are being forced to go to distant 'mandis'.
She also pointed out that it is raining incessantly in many parts of the state and there is a danger of wheat rotting due to moisture.
In such a situation the farmers will be forced to sell their hard earned produce at throwaway prices, Gandhi said.
She said that due to the coronavirus pandemic and inflation, the condition of the farmers is already bad and if their crop is not procured or they are forced to sell wheat at throwaway prices, it will "break their backs".
In her letter, she demanded that there should be a guarantee on procurement of wheat from farmers at purchase centres till July 15 and arrangements be made at each procurement centre so that farmers do not have to wander to sell their food grains.
There are media reports from many districts that a maximum of 30 or 50 quintals of wheat is being purchased from a farmer at a time which is a cause of worry for them, Gandhi said and demanded that maximum purchase should be made from farmers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU