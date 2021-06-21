JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Maharashtra Coronavirus Update: 522 new Covid cases in Thane, 28 deaths
Business Standard

Yoga can be extremely helpful during Covid-19: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted citizens on the International Yoga Day and said it can be extremely helpful during Covid

Topics
International Yoga Day | Ram Nath Kovind

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day
President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted citizens on the International Yoga Day and said it can be extremely helpful during Covid.

He said yoga is one of India's greatest gifts to the world.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated with much fervour every year on June 21.

"#InternationalDayOfYoga greetings! Our ancient seers' vision of bringing mind-body together to achieve holistic health and happiness has benefited millions over millennia. One of India's great gifts to the world, it can be especially helpful during Covid-19. #BeWithYogaBeAtHome," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, along with a picture of Kovind performing yoga.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, June 21 2021. 09:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU