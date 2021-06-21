Yoga can be extremely helpful during Covid-19: President Ram Nath Kovind

President on Monday greeted citizens on the and said it can be extremely helpful during Covid.

He said yoga is one of India's greatest gifts to the world.

The is celebrated with much fervour every year on June 21.

"#InternationalDayOfYoga greetings! Our ancient seers' vision of bringing mind-body together to achieve holistic health and happiness has benefited millions over millennia. One of India's great gifts to the world, it can be especially helpful during Covid-19. #BeWithYogaBeAtHome," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, along with a picture of Kovind performing yoga.

