Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on Monday across metros

-
ALSO READ
Petrol rate cut by 22 paise, diesel by 23 paise as global oil prices soften
Petrol price cut by 21 paise, diesel by 20 paise for second consecutive day
Petrol price unchanged in Delhi at Rs 85.70 per litre, diesel at Rs 75.8
Petrol hits all-time high of Rs 86.05 in Delhi, touches Rs 92.62 in Mumbai
Petrol hits another high of Rs 87.60 in New Delhi, diesel at Rs 77.73
-
Fuel retailers spared consumers of further increase in prices by keeping retail rates of petrol and diesel unchanged on Monday.
The price pause came after the rates were raised on Sunday, the tenth increase so far in the month of June.
With fuel prices remaining unchanged on Monday, petrol continues to cost Rs 97.22 per litre and diesel Rs 87.97 per litre in Delhi.
Across the country as well the petrol and diesel rates remained static on Monday but the actual retail prices varied depending on the level of local levies in respective states.
In the city of Mumbai, where petrol price crossed Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price reached a new high of Rs 103.36 per litre on Sunday. It remained at the same level on Monday. Diesel is also priced at Rs 95.44 a litre in the city, the highest among metros.
Petrol prices have reached very close to hitting the century mark all across the country extending the scope of historic high prices that had already made the fuel rate cross the Rs 100 per litre-mark in certain cities and towns of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Before Monday's price hold, fuel prices increased on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday in the previous week. Petrol and diesel prices also increased on four days prior to the previous week too.
With the price pause, fuel prices have now increased for 27 days and remained unchanged for 25 days since May 1. The 26 increases have raised petrol prices by Rs 6.83 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel rates have increased by Rs 7.24 per litre in the national capital.
With the global crude prices also rising on a pick up demand and depleting inventories of worlds largest fuel guzzler -- the US, retail prices of fuel in India are expected to firm up further in the coming days. The benchmark Brent crude, which reached multi year high level of over $ 75 on ICE or Intercontinental Exchange a couple of days back, had softened a bit to remain around $ 74 a barrel currently.
--IANS
sn/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU