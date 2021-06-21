Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Udyog Nagar in Delhi, no casualties

A fire broke out at a shoe factory in Udyog Nagar on Monday morning.

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 8:22 am, following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The firefighting operations are underway and no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)