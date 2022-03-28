Production at RINL plant affected as 8,000 workers join nationwide strike

-
ALSO READ
North coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha coast brace for cyclonic storm
Disinvestment's tough climate call: The hurdle in govt's fund-raising path
Storm warning for TN coast: Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal
JSW Steel says group's combined output grows 28% to over 5 MT in Oct-Dec
Andhra Pradesh govt to repeal its controversial three-capitals law
-
Around 8,000 workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) did not report for work on Monday, affecting production at the company's 7.5 million tonnes-steel plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
There are around 11,000 non-executive workers at the plant and out of them, about 75 per cent did not come for work as part of the ongoing nationwide strike, according to a company official.
As many as 10 central trade unions on Monday began a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the government's alleged wrong policies that are affecting farmers, workers and the general public.
The strike notices have been given by the unions in various sectors, including coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, and insurance.
"We had to shut down one furnace as a precautionary measure. One was already under maintenance. Only one furnace is working (at the plant), the official said while responding to a query related to the impact of workers going on strike.
There are three blast furnaces of 2.5 million tonnes per annum each at the plant.
RINL produces about 18,000 tonnes of hot metal on a daily basis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU