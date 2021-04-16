Production capacity of Covaxin to be raised 6-7 fold by July 2021: Centre

-
ALSO READ
Why did govt extend the interval between Covishield doses to 8 weeks?
Covaxin showed 81% interim efficacy: Bharat Biotech on Phase 3 results
Covaxin shows 81% efficacy in phase-3 trials, says Bharat Biotech
SII, Bharat Bio seek central fund injection to ramp up vaccine production
Bharat Biotech chief takes on Serum Institute in Covid-19 vaccine war
-
At a time when India is grappling with second wave of coronavirus, the union government on Friday announced manifold increase in production capacity of Covaxin in the coming months.
The production capacity is expected to reach nearly 100 million doses per month by September 2021 from the existing 10 million doses.
"Government of India is providing financial support as grant to vaccine manufacturing facilities for enhanced production capacities. The current production capacity of indigenously developed Covaxin vaccine will be doubled by May-June 2021 and then increased nearly 6-7 fold by July-August 2021 i.e increasing the production from 10 million vaccine doses in April, 2021 to 60-70 million vaccine doses/month in July–August. It is expected to reach nearly 100 million doses per month by September 2021," said Ministry of Science & Technology in a statement.
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and the ICMR have developed Covaxin, one of the two vaccines being used in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
Few weeks ago, inter-ministerial teams had visited the sites of two main vaccine manufacturers in India to get their inputs on how production can be ramped up, the ministry said.
As a part this augmentation plan, capacities of Bharat Biotech Limited, Hyderabad as well as other public sector manufactures are being upgraded with required infrastructure and technology. Financial support is being provided as grant from GoI to the tune of Rs 65 crore to Bharat Biotech’s new Bangalore facility, which is being repurposed to increase the capacity of vaccine production.
3 public sectors companies are also being supported to increase the capacity of vaccine production.
After receiving permission to make Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Mumbai-based Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical on Friday said it would take least at one year's time for the company to start actual production.
Rs 65 crore will be provided by Centre as financial support for this facility to be made ready for manufacturing.
A top official said once functional, state-run company is targeting to produce nearly 23 million vials of the vaccine per year. The Central government has, however, said it asked them to expedite and complete the task urgently within 6 months.
Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), Hyderabad, a facility under National Dairy Development Board and Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Limited (BIBCOL) , Bulandshahr will also provide 10-15 million dozes per month by August- September 2021, said government.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU