Project Cheetah an effort for wildlife, environment conservation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Project Cheetah, under which the felines were reintroduced in the country after they became extinct seven decades ago, is his government's endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation.
Modi was speaking after releasing cheetahs flown in from Namibia into special enclosures in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
Modi, who turned 72 on Saturday, released three of the eight cheetahs, who made the transcontinental flight, in an enclosure by operating a lever.
The PM said it was unfortunate that we declared cheetah extinct in 1952, but for decades no constructive efforts were made to reintroduce them.
He thanked the government of Namibia for help in the programme to reintroduce cheetahs in India.
Project Cheetah, under which the cheetahs were reintroduced in the country after they became extinct seven decades ago, is our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation, he said.
Cheetahs are our guests; we should give them a few months to make Kuno national park their home," Modi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 17 2022. 13:34 IST