JUST IN
Mamata writes to PM, requests to formulate plan to control Ganga erosion
6 in 10 Indians report data breach by loan service providers: Report
GM mustard row: Will examine judicial aspects, says Supreme Court
Social media platforms being used to raise funds for terror activities: NIA
Mumbai court acquits Chhota Rajan, three others in 2009 double murder case
PM Narendra Modi to visit Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday
R-CAT: Global firms Oracle, Cisco involvement in Rajasthan govt's IT push
FIR, Rs 10,000 penalty on pet owner after dog bites child in Greater Noida
Nitin Gadkari falls ill in West Bengal's Siliguri, condition stable now
Mehrauli murder: Delhi Police to produce accused before court virtually
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Mamata writes to PM, requests to formulate plan to control Ganga erosion
Business Standard

Projects aimed at easing traffic await Delhi govt's approval: Sources

The approval is also pending, since April 29, for the construction of Dwarka Expressway Package-II, New Delhi Airport

Topics
Delhi government | Traffic jam

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Traffic jam, congestion, road block, Bharat Bandh
Heavy traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram expressway

Ten projects related to construction of roads, including that of the Dwarka Expressway Package, aimed at easing traffic in the national capital along with redevelopment of residential accommodations are pending with the Delhi government's Environment Department for approval, official sources claimed on Thursday.

The sources said Delhi LG VK Saxena took up the matter in various discussions with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in their weekly meetings and had also written to the CM on August 17 and September 30.

"Ten projects of critical importance to the city that include construction of roads aimed at easing traffic and facilitating public transport, arterial roads, road under/over bridges, National Highway and ambitious redevelopment plans for residential accommodations, are yet pending with the Environment Department of Delhi Government some of them since as long as 2019," a source said.

The sources said all pre-requisites, including money as compensation and land for compensatory afforestation by DDA, have already been put in place. The pending projects include Redevelopment of General Pool Residential Colony at Sriniwaspuri, that has been pending since December 10, 2019, Phase-III GPRA Colony at Sarojini Nagar, pending since March 8, 2021.

The approval is also pending, since April 29, for the construction of Dwarka Expressway Package-II, New Delhi Airport.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi government

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 21:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.