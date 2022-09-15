Projects worth Rs 75,000 crore on Great Nicobar island shown green flag

The environment ministry's panel on Wednesday approved the controversial 16,610 hectares project on Great island. The project that is expected to cost Rs 75,000 crore will include the construction of a greenfield international airport, an international container terminal, a township, and a power plant, a report by Economic Times (ET) stated.

"The Region in general and the Indian Ocean, in particular, has turned into a strategic hotspot in recent years. In response to the increasing strategic value of this IOR, a critical mass of development in the Andaman and Islands is necessary for strengthening India's regional presence", the report said, according to ET.

The island was declared a biosphere reserve in 1989 and was included in UNESCO's man and biosphere programme in 2013. The report added that the projects will need the felling of over 850,000 trees and the loss of 12-20 hectares of mangrove forests. This will lead to a considerable loss to corals and will claim over 298 hectares of the sea bed.

The Expert Appraisal Committee on Infrastructure Projects cleared the projects. But according to the minutes of the meeting, it will bring great harm to the flora and fauna of the island.

The island is home to the Shompen tribe, and rare flora and fauna like the megapode, leatherback turtles, the endemic Nicobar Macaque and saltwater crocodiles. Nearly 30 out of 51 nests of Nicobar megapode will be permanently destroyed, the ET report added.

The panel however said that three independent committees will be set up. One will oversee pollution-related matters, another will take care of the biodiversity, and the third will oversee welfare and issues related to Shompen and Nicobarese tribes.