Projects worth Rs 75,000 crore on Great Nicobar island shown green flag

-
ALSO READ
For Santhals, tribe at cusp of change, Droupadi Murmu is reason for pride
Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences wins UNESCO's Int'l Literacy Prize
How did India pull off a successful Chess Olympiad?
As Ukrainian soup borscht gets Unesco tag, a look at what it really means
Nehru to 'Gandhi': The history of the iconic Ashok Hotel in New Delhi
-
The environment ministry's panel on Wednesday approved the controversial 16,610 hectares project on Great Nicobar island. The project that is expected to cost Rs 75,000 crore will include the construction of a greenfield international airport, an international container terminal, a township, and a power plant, a report by Economic Times (ET) stated.
"The Indian Ocean Region in general and the Indian Ocean, in particular, has turned into a strategic hotspot in recent years. In response to the increasing strategic value of this IOR, a critical mass of development in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is necessary for strengthening India's regional presence", the report said, according to ET.
The island was declared a biosphere reserve in 1989 and was included in UNESCO's man and biosphere programme in 2013. The report added that the projects will need the felling of over 850,000 trees and the loss of 12-20 hectares of mangrove forests. This will lead to a considerable loss to corals and will claim over 298 hectares of the sea bed.
The Expert Appraisal Committee on Infrastructure Projects cleared the projects. But according to the minutes of the meeting, it will bring great harm to the flora and fauna of the island.
The island is home to the Shompen tribe, and rare flora and fauna like the Nicobar megapode, leatherback turtles, the endemic Nicobar Macaque and saltwater crocodiles. Nearly 30 out of 51 nests of Nicobar megapode will be permanently destroyed, the ET report added.
The panel however said that three independent committees will be set up. One will oversee pollution-related matters, another will take care of the biodiversity, and the third will oversee welfare and issues related to Shompen and Nicobarese tribes.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 10:59 IST