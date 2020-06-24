Protest against price hike of fuel, diesel costlier than petrol in Delhi

Members of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee staging a sit-in demonstration against price hike of Petrol and Diesel, in Guwahati

Activists of Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress (DPYC) take part in a protest against Central Government over increasing Fuel Prices, outside IYC Office in New Delhi

For the first time in the history of Delhi, diesel became costlier than petrol on Wednesday. The price of diesel was increased to a historic high of Rs 79.88 a litre, while that of petrol remained unchanged at Rs 79.76 a litre. A major reason for the hike in Delhi was owing to a sharp increase in value-added tax (VAT) on diesel by the state government last month. The state government had hiked VAT on diesel from 16.75 per cent to 30 per cent and on petrol from 27 per cent to 30 per cent.

Senior Congress Leader and former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi took part in a protest demonstration against price hike of petrol and diesel at Rajiv Bhawan, in Guwahati

Members of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee(APCC) staging a demonstration against price hike of petrol and diesel at Rajiv Bhawan, in Guwahati

The current hike in the price of petrol and diesel comes after oil marketing companies freezing price revision for almost 83 days during the lockdown

Congress activists staged a protest against the hike in fuel price during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown in Jabalpur