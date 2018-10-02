JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

64% not happy with SBI move to cap ATM withdrawal at Rs 20,000: BS poll
Business Standard

Protest march: Farmers should be allowed to enter Delhi, says Kejriwal

They should be given entry in Delhi. We support their demands, he said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BKU protest, Farmer protest
BKU protest, Farmer protest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that preventing a protest march of farmers from entering the national capital was "wrong" and pitched for allowing them entry into the city.

"Why are the farmers being stopped from entering Delhi. It is wrong. Delhi belongs to all. They should be given entry in Delhi. We support their demands," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event held at the Delhi assembly to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

Farmers marching towards Delhi as part of the Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) protest call over demands ranging from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices, were stopped at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border Tuesday with police using water cannons to disperse them.

The farmers, riding tractors and trolleys, broke barricades of the UP Police and then started proceeding towards the barricades put up by the Delhi Police, a senior police officer said.

ALSO READ: BKU protest march: Police use water cannons, tear gas to disperse farmers

The city police had on Monday imposed prohibitory orders in east and northeast Delhi, anticipating law and order problems in view of the protest.

In east Delhi, the prohibitory orders issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, will be in force until October 8.

It covers Preet Vihar, Jagatpuri, Shakarpur, Madhu Vihar, Ghazipur, Mayur Vihar, Mandawli, Pandav Nagar, Kalyanpuri and New Ashok Nagar police station limits.
First Published: Tue, October 02 2018. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements