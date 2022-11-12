JUST IN
Vice President Dhankhar meets Cambodian PM, discusses bilateral ties
PM Modi launches infra projects worth Rs 15,233 cr in Andhra Pradesh
Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', min temp settles at 12.6 deg C
MCD elections: Delhi Congress likely to release its first list today
COP27: Call for urgent action to reduce emissions across industry
Voting begins in HP as BJP eyes return to power, Cong battles for change
Top headlines: Twitter blue check chaos, G20 Delhi summit, and more
Social media has enabled voices of outsiders to be heard, says Tharoor
AAP releases first list of 134 candidates, includes 65 women for MCD polls
35 nominations filed so far for Delhi's Dec 4 municipal corporation polls
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Vice President Dhankhar meets Cambodian PM, discusses bilateral ties
Business Standard

Protesters against VSP privatisation held during PM's visit to Vizag

VUPCC, which is spearheading the movement against the Centre's move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), has called for protests during the Prime Minister's visit

Topics
Vizag Steel | Andhra Pradesh | Narendra Modi

IANS  |  Visakhapatnam 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Police in Visakhapatnam on Saturday took leaders and members of the Visakhapatnam Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) and the Left parties into preventive custody in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city.

VUPCC, which is spearheading the movement against the Centre's move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), has called for protests during the Prime Minister's visit.

Modi arrived in the port city on Friday night to lay the foundation stone or inaugurate a slew of development projects in the port city.

VUPCC has called for three-day protests to demand the Centre to drop its move to privatise the plant.

As part of this, a number of programmes have been lined up for Saturday, including a meeting at the gate of the plant.

The police on Friday arrested some leaders and members of VUPCC and employees of VSP when they staged a sit-in against the privatisation of the plant.

The organisation has called for a mass boycott of the work and urged employees to join the sit-in.

Some employees participated in the protest along with their family members. Carrying placards, they demanded that Prime Minister Modi announce withdrawal of the move to privatise the plant.

They said the privatisation would deal a blow to the interests of hundreds of workers and their families.

The police arrested about 50 protesters, including leaders of VUPCC and the Left parties.

VUPCC chairman Narasinga Rao slammed the YSR Congress Party government for the arrests and questioned the action of the latter which had earlier declared support to the agitation against privatization.

--IANS

ms/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vizag Steel

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 11:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU