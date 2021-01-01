Proud of DRDO's achievements in building Atmanirbhar Bharat: Rajnath Singh

-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings on the occasion of the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) 63rd Raising Day, saying that the country was proud of the exceptional technological advancements in building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
"On the occasion of 63rd DRDO day, greetings and best wishes to Team @DRDO_India and their families. India is proud of their exceptional technological advancements and achievements in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Wishing them many more successes in 2021 and years to come," the Minister tweeted.
On the occasion, the DRDO reiterated its resolve to make the country self-reliant by developing indigenous advanced defence technologies and systems.
"On the dawn of 63rd Raising day, DRDO reiterates its resolve of making the country self-reliant by developing indigenous advanced Defence technologies and systems. Stepping forward onto the paced journey of research, design, development and creativity," the DRDO tweeted.
The DRDO is the research and development wing of the Ministry of Defence with a vision to empower India with cutting-edge defence technologies and a mission to achieve self-reliance in critical defence technologies and systems.
Formed in 1958, the DRDO started as a small organisation with 10 laboratories and has now grown multi-directionally in terms of the variety of subject disciplines, number of laboratories, achievements and stature.
