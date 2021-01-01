Punjab Cong MPs continue protest against farm laws at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

-
Congress Members of Parliament from Punjab continued their protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Friday.
"It has been 25 days that we are sitting here with our families. No government representative came here to talk. If as MPs this is our condition, you can think what would be the condition for a common man," Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress MP said.
Bittu while speaking to ANI said that we hope that the government repeal the newly enacted farm laws in this New Year.
"In this new year, we hope that Centre repeals the three farm laws and send farmers back to their homes so that they can too can celebrate the New Year," he said.
It has been more than a month that farmers are protesting against the new farm laws brought by the government. They are demanding for the complete repeal of all the three farm laws while the government suggested at amending the laws.
There have been several rounds of talks between the government and representatives of the farmers. These have remained inconclusive so far and there is another round of meeting between them on January 4.
