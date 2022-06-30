PSLV-C53 carrying three foreign satellites lifts off from Sriharikota

-
ALSO READ
ISRO to kick off launch mission in 2022 with PSLV-C52 on Feb 14
Countdown begins for ISRO's PSLV-C53 mission carrying three satellites
PSLV-C52 lifts off with earth observation and 2 small satellites
PM greets space scientists on successful launch of PSLV C52 mission
L1 bidder HAL-L&T combine to deliver PSLV rocket in 2024
-
ISRO's PSLV C-53, carrying three commercial satellites from Singapore, lifted off from the spaceport here on Thursday.
This was the second dedicated commercial mission of the space agency's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).
The launch vehicle carrying DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites lifted off at 6.02 PM from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre here.
This is the 55th mission of PSLV.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU