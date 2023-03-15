Congress' Pramod Tiwari gives business notice suspension in RS on Adani row

leader Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding discussion on the issue.

The notice submitted by Pramod Tiwari, read, "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 15 March 2023".

In a notice addressed to Chairman, Tiwari further said, "That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the Government's questionable role in promoting business interests of the Adani Group, including through inaction on serious charges of corporate fraud, political corruption, stock-market manipulation and financial mismanagement, illegal coal mine allocations, negotiations with foreign countries for big-ticket projects, etc."

Earlier on Tuesday, for the second consecutive day, the faced adjournment amid pandemonium as treasury benches sought an apology from leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in London on democracy in India and the Opposition objecting to the matter and demanding a Joint Parliamentary probe into the .

In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Piyush Goyal raised the matter, pointing "this is the first time" that a Member of Parliament used words against the democracy of India while his visit outside the country, and sought his apology.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) should apologise...," said Goyal.

However, the Opposition members sought a probe into the by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and accused the Centre of being silent on a report by a US firm that alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud by the group.

The members on both sides-- the Opposition and the treasury benches-- were sloganeering leading to chaos in the Upper House.

